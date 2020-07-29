Municipal office temporarily closed

29 July 2020 18:07 IST

TIRUVARUR

The Mannargudi Municipal office has been temporarily closed after two civic body staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The two staff reportedly suffered from symptoms of the novel coronavirus during the past week and hence swab and blood samples were taken from them on July 27 for testing.

The test results which came out on July 28 night indicated that both of them have contracted the virus. They were immediately rushed to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, the municipal office was closed for public and sanitising operations were taken up. All the civic body staff who had visited the office in the recent past have been directed to undergo COVID 19 tests, sources said.