Minister tests positive

Tiruchi

29 April 2021 21:48 IST

S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

According to sources in the health department, the minister had been feeling unwell and had taken a test for the viral infection. When the test returned positive, she was admitted at Apollo Hospitals for treatment at around 9 p.m.

Sources at the hospital said that she was stable and did not have any severe symptoms.