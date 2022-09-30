Mettur level The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI September 30, 2022 18:09 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retd.) appointed next Chief of Defence Staff Economy Senior citizens, families to see small gains in small savings India SDPI escapes ban, says it is not connected to PFI Movies New on Amazon Prime Video: ‘Yaar Mera Titliaan Warga’, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’, and more Business Suzlon Energy rights issue of ₹1,200 crore to open on October 11 World Putin recognises independence for two more Ukraine regions ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur Dam stood at 118.70 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,102 cusecs and the discharge 10,000 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out