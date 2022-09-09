Man murders wife

ADVERTISEMENT

A 39-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death in front of their house at Thulaiyanatham village in Musiri taluk in the district on Friday. Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Gomathi (27). Domestic quarrel between the couple is believed to be the cause behind the murder.

Police have detained R. Ramesh (39) on the charge of killing his wife using an ‘aruval’. Ramesh had been working as a labourer in Maharashtra for the past two months and had returned home on Thursday. Police said Gomathi had scolded Ramesh following a dispute between them. In a fit of rage, Ramesh allegedly hacked his wife to death. The body was sent to the Government Hospital, Musiri for autopsy. The Jambunathapuram police are investigating.