Man in Karaikal arrested for swindling cash using fake ATM cards

April 01, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Police said the 34-year-old targeted senior citizens; he would pretend to help them with an ATM transaction and then give them back a fake ATM card instead of their own

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for allegedly cheating senior citizens and others people by duplicating their ATM cards and swindling cash. The Karaikal Police arrested Kavin, 34, from Ramanathapuram district, and seized from him, six fake ATM cards and ₹10,000 in cash on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

The arrest was based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh Ponnaiah, a manager at a private school. Mr. Rajesh had reportedly sent his assistant Venkatesan, to withdraw cash from an ATM. Pretending to help, Kavin had allegedly taken the card from Venkatesan and returned to him, a fake ATM card. Subsequently, upon receiving a text message that ₹11,000 had been withdrawn from his account, Mr. Rajesh lodged a complaint.

Based on CCTV footage the police identified Kavin and located him at a private lodge. Police said the accused person had previous history of targeting senior citizens and those unable to read and write.

