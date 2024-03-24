Man arrested in Karaikal for posing as French national

March 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KARAIKAL

A man was arrested here on Saturday for posing as French national after forging records of a dead man.

S. Vadivelan, 46, of Moideen Palli Street, Karaikal, had developed friendship with the family of Savarinathan Victor, a French national who died 15 years ago. Vadivelan gathered information about the family and created records in the name of Victor. He forged the recods and obtained identity documents such as Aadhaar, ration card, PAN, trade licence certificate, French passport, and Oversees Citizen of India card posing as Victor with Vadivelan is his alias name and started enjoying perks of a French national.

Recently in an issue related to land dispute, Vadivelan’s documents were checked by the special police here who found his identity to be fake. Following this, the Town Police registered a case and arrested him. The police have informed the French authorities about it.

