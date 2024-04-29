ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for damaging Navagraha idols in temple

April 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for damaging Navagraha idols inside a Ganesh temple at Kaduvetti village in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

S .Premanand, 35, kept ₹1,000 and a cell phone inside the temple and went for a bath in a nearby pond. On returning, allegedly drunk, he could not find his belongings and in a rage broke six of the nine Navagraha statues in the temple.

The local residents handed him over to the police. Based on a complaint filed by Santhosh, a local resident, Kattuputhur police filed a case and arrested Premanand.

