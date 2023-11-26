ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maha Deepam’ lit atop Rockfort temple in Tiruchi

November 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The holy lamp was lit in the evening on a copper cauldron placed atop the nearly 40-foot tower installed close to the Uchi Pillaiyar shrine atop the hillock

The Hindu Bureau

Maha Deepam lit atop the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple at Tiruchi on Sunday on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam festival. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

“Maha Deepam” was lit atop the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple at Tiruchi on Sunday on the occasion of the Karthigai Deepam festival. 

The holy lamp was lit in the evening on a copper cauldron placed atop the nearly 40-foot tower installed close to the Uchi Pillaiyar shrine atop the hillock. The holy event was watched by a good number of devotees. 

“Deeparadhanai” was performed for the processial deities of Arulmigu Sevvanthi Vinayagar, Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy and Goddess Mattuvar Kuzhalammai after which the Maha Deepam was lit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 300 metres of cotton cloth was used for making the wick and a mix of 700 litres of illupai oil, gingely oil and ghee were used to light the holy lamp, said temple authorities. Special arrangements were made by the temple authorities in connection with the Karthigai Deepam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US