Lukewarm turnout at liquor shops not a cause for comfort

27 May 2020 17:23 IST

KARAIKAL

Though there was no overcrowding in front of the IMFL, arrack and toddy shops in Karaikal on Monday and Tuesday, purportedly due to the price hike, social activists express apprehensions that the authorities may not be able to ensure that customers fully adhered to personal safety norms essential to check the spread of the novel corona virus.

Of course, social distancing norms are followed at the selling point. But, the attention of the customers of liquor towards personal safety would naturally diminish once they start consuming it. Those given to drinking habit usually consume liquor in groups. There is no guarantee that the public safety will not be compromised due to the risky behaviour of the liquor consumers, S. Anandakumar, president, India Against Corruption, Karaikal, said.

Advertising

Advertising

The cause for a little relief is that the public response has been lukewarm, unlike in Tamil Nadu. "It is because there are more number of liquor shops for a limited population," Mr. Anandakumar said, adding that the steep hike in the cost of liquor was also a deterrent.

The Puducherry government effected a steep hike by imposing special corona fee on liquor in all the three segments: ordinary, medium and premium, as also arrack.

After the hike, there is now a parity in the price of liquor brands common to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The price parity will eliminate the scope for smuggling of liquor from Karaikal to Nagapattinam. But, police personnel in Nagapattinam district involved in checking liquor smuggling say there is still no room for complacency.