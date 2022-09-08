Long-pending demands of Thiruverumbur will be fulfilled, says Poyyamozhi

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with officials at the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

As instructed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, School Education Minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly of Thiruverumbur constituency, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, submitted a list of 10 long-pending demands to be implemented in his constituency to District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar here on Thursday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Mr. Poyyamozhi said although the constituency had numerous demands, the most crucial ones had been prioritised. “We have given a list of long-pending demands for Thiruverumbur constituency to the Collector and the authorities have also given a deadline within which certain demands can be fulfilled,” he said.

“Employment camps will be set up at regular intervals, and the demand of people for service roads on National Highway between Palpannai-Thuvakudi will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he added.

The School Education Department aimed to offer equitable education to everyone, he said and added that the various student welfare programmes fulfilled the purpose.

Students could seek guidance from the Higher Education Guidance Center at each school and measures to improve the mental health of the students were under way. “Counselling will be offered, and, if necessary, the students can reach out to the helpline numbers to get rid of their mental distress,” Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

The State was striving to eliminate the NEET and until then, aspirants would be given coaching through hi-tech labs. “We are continuously urging the Central government to cancel the NEET, and we hope to achieve it,” he added.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan; Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar; Deputy Mayor G. Divya and other officials took part.