Lok Sabha polls | Perambalur DMK MLA, party cadres booked for campaigning without permission

March 22, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The MLA and six cadre had campaigned and burst crackers in Thuraimangalam village a few days ago in violation of the model code of conduct, as per a complaint

The Hindu Bureau

M. Prabhakaran, DMK MLA of Perambalur | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Perambalur Police have registered a case against DMK Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran and six other party cadre for campaigning without obtaining permission and bursting crackers, in violation of the model code of conduct, in Thuraimangalam village a few days ago. 

The case was booked on Thursday, March 21, 2024, under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) on a complaint preferred by M. Suresh, the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Thuraimangalam in the district.  The DMK Salem unit’s chief speaker Govindan is among the accused persons in the case. 

The VAO filed a complaint with the Perambalur police on Thursday stating that Govindan, dressed as a fortune teller, along with more than five persons led by Mr. Prabhakaran, had campaigned at Thuraimangalam village on March 19 without obtaining permission.

