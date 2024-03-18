Lok Sabha polls: Flying Squad Team vehicles in Perambalur equipped with GPS gadget and revolving cameras

March 18, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Vehicles provided to Flying Squad Teams (FST) formed to monitor the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct have been equipped with Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and revolving cameras.

Three Flying Squad Teams each have been constituted in Perambalur (reserved) assembly constituency and Kunnam assembly segment in the district. Each FST has a nominated officer, three police personnel including one armed with a weapon and a videographer. Members forming part of the FSTs work in shifts to monitor any poll code related violations in Perambalur and Kunnam assembly segments by carrying out vehicle checks in their respective jurisdiction.

Every FST vehicle has been equipped with a GPS gadget and 360-degree revolving camera placed atop the vehicles. The exact location of these vehicles could be monitored through GPS gadget from the election control room, said official sources. Vehicles have also been provided to the three Static Surveillance Teams constituted each for the Perambalur (reserved) and Kunnam assembly segments. Members of the Static Surveillance Teams including three police personnel work in the three shifts to monitor poll code violations.

On Monday morning, a FST seized 57 liquor bottles which were being transported without proper documents in a car. The team was conducting vehicle checks near the Kunnam bus stand when it stopped the car which was on its way to Nallur in Kallakurichi district from Ariyalur. The FST members found liquor bottles inside the vehicle and confiscated them. The seized liquor bottles were handed over to the Assistant Election Officer in Kunnam taluk office.

