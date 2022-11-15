Lightning strike kills three in Pudukottai

November 15, 2022 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning in Paraiyattur village near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Monday. The deceased, identified as R. Illaiyaraja, 38, P. Sanjay, 18, and P. Sanjana, 16, died of severe burns. According to the police, the incident occurred when Sanjay and Sanjana, who were siblings, were returning from school with their uncle Illaiyaraja on a two-wheeler amid heavy downpour.

