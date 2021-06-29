Left parties flay fuel price hike

TIRUCHI

29 June 2021 17:21 IST

Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Tuesday staged demonstrations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts condemning the steep rise in fuel prices.

The demonstrators raised slogans urging the Central government to withdraw the fuel price hike and curb the increase in prices of essential commodities.

The demonstration in Tiruchi was held near Ramakrishna bridge in which about 70 members of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK participated. The stir was led by CPI urban district secretary Dravidamani and CPI(M) urban district secretary Raja and a section of functionaries of the three parties took part.

The cadre also urged the Centre to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the States immediately besides providing ₹7,500 as relief amount for six months.

In Ariyalur district, the demonstration was held near Tirumanur bus stand. In Perambalur district, the protests were held at Ottathur diversion road near Padalur and Arumbavur. In Pudukottai district, they were held at Alangudi and Ponnamaravathi.