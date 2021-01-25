Language martyrs remembered

TIRUCHI

25 January 2021 21:57 IST

Members of various political parties and other organisations paid homage to the language martyrs on the occasion of Language Martyrs Day that was observed on Monday.

AIADMK members led by Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi took out a silent march from the MGR statue to the memorial of language martyrs Keezhapazhur Chinnasamy and Viralimalai Shanmugam, who had sacrificed their lives during the anti-Hindi agitations, on the banks of Uyyakondan river near Anna Nagar.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members led by the party's principal secretary and former Minister K.N. Nehru took out a silent procession from the Kohinoor Junction to the memorial and paid homage. Cadres of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Makkal Kalai Ilyakiya Kazhagam and Tamil Puligal also paid their homage.