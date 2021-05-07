Kaveri joins the detective dog squad

Tiruchi

07 May 2021 18:38 IST

Two-month-old Kaveri is the latest addition in the City Police Detective Dog Squad. The female puppy belonging to the Doberman breed would soon be trained in detection of narcotic substances. Kaveri replaces Tiger that died last month post retirement after serving in the Detective Dog Squad carrying out several missions to detect narcotic substances.

Police sources said basic training for Kaveri had just begun at the Detective Dog Squad premises in K.K. Nagar here. The basic training for a period for three months would essentially focus on obedience and to enable her to get to know the handlers. After completion of basic training, Kaveri would be sent to the training centre of the State Police at Coimbatore to train her on the specified tasks. The detailed training at Coimbatore would be for a period of six months after which Kaveri would be back to Tiruchi for deployment in narcotics detection missions thereafter.

Kaveri was being taken good care by two handlers, said the sources, adding that there were in all eight handlers attached at present to the City Police Detective Dog Squad to take care of all detective dogs. The City Police Detective Dog Squad presently has Ruby and Daisy trained to detect explosive substances. Two-year-old Ponni also belonging to the Doberman breed, had joined duty in the dog squad for crime detection after completion of six months training at Coimbatore.

