Karur District Museum to be shifted to own building soon, says Minister

KARUR

22 July 2021 19:01 IST

Steps would be taken to shift the Karur District Government Museum to a government-owned building in the district, Minister for Electricity V.Senthil Balaji said here on Thursday.

Mr. Balaji, who inspected the District Museum on Old Dindigul Road along with Collector T. Prabhushankar, pointed out that the museum and another repository of ancient artefacts of the Department of Archaeology were functioning at two different places in the town. Both were functioning from rented buildings.

Steps would be taken to integrate the two and shift them to a government-owned building. Since the Karur Municipal office had been shifted to a new building, the museum could be shifted to the old municipal office premises, he said.

The Minister also assured steps to improve infrastructure and amenities at the museum so as to showcase the ancient history and glory of Karur.