ADVERTISEMENT

IUML to field incumbent MP Navas Kani from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat

March 02, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to field incumbent MP Navas Kani from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency again in the upcoming election as a part of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi after the IUML’s State-level general body meeting, party’s national president K.M. Kader Mohideen said the party had unanimously decided to field Mr. Kani from Ramanathapuram again.

The general body meeting passed a resolution thanking the DMK for allotting Ramanathapuram seat again and condemned the BJP for “attempting to take political gain by dividing people and destroying democracy, secularism, and unity in diversity of the country.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US