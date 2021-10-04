Inviting NSG for anti-hijack drill figures at aerodrome committee meeting

TIRUCHI

04 October 2021 17:58 IST

Inviting the elite National Security Guard for anti-hijack drill and other security-related issues were discussed at the aerodrome committee members meeting held at the international airport here on Monday.

Presided over by Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, who is also the committee chairman, the meeting saw the participation of Airport Director, Tiruchi, S. Dharmaraj, CISF personnel, police and revenue officials and other stakeholders.

Advertising

Advertising

During the hour-long meeting, discussions were held on informing the NSG in advance while carrying out anti-hijack exercises at the airport. The meeting was informed that 16 surveillance cameras had been installed at the vehicular parking area in the airport.

Eviction of residents of Ambedkar Nagar close to the airport since the area impeded airport expansion and alternative arrangements for them through the district administration or the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board also figured at the meeting.

Intensifying patrolling by city police in areas surrounding the airport, conducting checks to find out if any outsiders resided close to it and creating awareness of the ban imposed on operating drones within a three-km radius of the facility and establishing posts manned by police personnel at the entry and exit gates also formed part of the discussions, a police press release said.