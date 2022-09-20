Inscription found on sluice pillar in Pudukottai district

The sluice pillar containing Tamil inscription found at Mangulam in Pudukottai district.

A Tamil inscription has been copied from the sluice pillar of Mangulam, an irrigation tank situated between Thimmayampatti and Kurumpatti in Pudukottai district, by research scholars.

The inscription says that one Narayana Chemanayakkar, who occupied the post of karnam of that particular area, dug the pond for the benefit of the local people.

The inscription was copied by R. Akila, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Arignar Anna Govt. Arts College, Musiri, and M. Nalini, Associate Professor, Department of History, Seethalakshmi Ramasami College, based on information provided by M. Paramasivam, a post-graduate teacher, Government Higher Secondary School, Mangudi, who noticed the inscribed sluice stones during his commute to the school.

R. Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, who examined the inscription, said that it was similar to inscriptions discovered about two years ago by the research scholars from the bank of a pond at Thimmayampatti. The inscriptions found on the sluice stones recorded that Pavalakkunru alias Kandankusa Velan and Vaikaichurri alias Uttamacholakkon, two Chola period village heads, had gifted those stone pillars which were then known as thalai nirazhi kal.

“The sluice pillars found at Mangulam measure 3.72 metres in height and 36 cm in breadth, above the water level. Among the two gigantic pillars, the one on the left side has the inscription in seven short lines. On paleographical grounds, the inscription may be dated to 16th or 17th century C.E.,” Mr. Kalaikkovan said.

A closer look at the Tamil inscription found on the sluice pillar of Mangulam in Pudukottai district.

According toMs. Nalini the sluice, locally known as madai, is a box-like structure with granite pillars on sides to regulate water collected in the pond for agricultural purposes. Such structures had been widely in use and several such sluice records had been discovered in Pudukkottai district in the recent past. The inscriptions help historians learn about water management skills of people of yesteryears.