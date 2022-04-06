Inquiry initiated into complaint of inappropriate behaviour against Bharatanatyam dancer

April 06, 2022 00:42 IST

A dance teacher, in her complaint, had alleged that Zakir Hussain had abused her

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Karur on Tuesday initiated an inquiry into the complaint of inappropriate behaviour lodged by a woman dance teacher of Karur Government Music School against Bharatanatyam dancer, A. Zakir Hussain, who is also an adviser to District Government Music Schools.

In a complaint to the Director of Arts and Culture, Tamil Nadu, the dance teacher alleged that Mr. Hussain abused her by questioning the quality of dance being taught to the students when he inspected the school on February 28. At one point, he summoned her to the Headmaster chamber and demonstrated some dance movements by placing his hands on her. He asked her to watch his performance on YouTube to learn the nuances of dance. She was hurt by his behaviour and felt humiliated as everyone’s attention was on her as she came out of the chamber.

Based on instructions from District Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, Karur RDO S. Balasubramanian visited the school on Tuesday and conducted enquiries with the complainant and others. He said a report would soon be submitted to the Collector.

Reacting to the complaint, Mr. Hussain told The Hindu he was shocked over the complaint and termed it a fabricated one to tarnish his image and reputation. He had submitted a petition to the Director of Arts and Culture, seeking a committee of inquiry to be instituted as per the Supreme Court guidelines in the Vishaka case, into the complaint, to bring out the truth.