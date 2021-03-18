Infrastructure for new anti-tank ammunition project by April

TIRUCHI

18 March 2021 00:02 IST

The prestigious assignment for New India@75 undertaken by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) under the Central Government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Policy for establishment of a new ammunition hardware project to manufacture 125 mm FSAPDS (Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot) AMK 339 ammunition with Russian collaboration is well on course for timely completion at the High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF) here.

Ninety per cent of civil works have been completed for the project named ‘Mango’ and the dedicated infrastructure will be readied by next month.

Indigenisation

The HEPF has taken up indigenisation of the raw materials/ components/ consumables for the ammunition and will be in a position to commence production from December 2021 well in advance, vis-a-vis the deadline set at mid-2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating OFB’s project to the nation in his 75th Independence Day address on August 15, 2022, Sanjay Kumar Sinha, General Manager, told mediapersons on Wednesday.

The HEPF will have a 70% role in manufacturing the ammunition in association with the ordnance units in Jabalpur and Nagpur. Additional manpower for the new project will be leveraged from other ordnance factories, Mr. Sinha said.

Nomenclature change

Earlier known as Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, the establishment has effected a change in nomenclature to HEPF to reflect its expertise in manufacture of anti-tank kinetic energy projectiles worldwide, he said.

Based on the indent placed by Indian Navy and subsequent Inter Factory Demand by Ammunition Factory, Khadki, Pune, the HEPF has geared up to supply a total of 300 RGB (Rocket Guided Bomb) 60 anti-submarine ammunition. This would encompass the first export order of 57 RGB 60 ammunition to be delivered to Myanmar shortly, Mr. Sinha said.

Production value

The value of production will exceed ₹220 crore in the current financial year, despite the constraints of raw material supply from vendors caused by COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the all-out efforts of the workforce, Mr. Sinha said.