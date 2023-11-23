Improve passenger amenities while taking up infrastructure development, Thanjavur commuters urge railways

November 23, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Commuters in Thanjavur district have called upon the Indian Railways to accord priority to the basic needs while taking up infrastructure development at the stations along the main line.

While welcoming the allocation of funds for the “modernisation” of important railway stations and junctions on the Villupuram-Thanjavur main line section, they said mere improvements to buildings and introducing e-vehicles or installation of lift would be of no use unless other passenger amenities were strengthened. Adequate waiting lounges in all stations where more than one train passed through or commenced journey at short intervals, shelters on all platforms, adequate illumination and availability of food and beverages at all platforms at least during the arrival and departure of trains were some of the requirements highlighted by them.

For instance, most passenger trains passing through Thanjavur at night were diverted to either second or third track where the platform did not even have the shelter. Even the main platform where the Uzhavan Express is docked for two hours before its departure at 9.50 p.m. every day does not have shelter for its full length, according to S. Sethuraman, a social activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

While lack of shelters and inadequate waiting room facilities haunt the commuters at the Thanjavur Railway Junction, passengers at Kumbakonam railway station were greeted by mosquitoes during their “invariably extended stay” on the platform to board the trains at night. Trains run a single track on this stretch in the Villupuram-Thanjavur on the main line section.

Pointing out that mosquito menace added to the plight of passengers, Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai said that the ordeal of fending off mosquitoes at Kumbakonam railway station was not confined to only monsoon months but all through the year.

A few years ago, electric mosquito repellents were seen on the platform providing some relief to passengers. Further, leaking roof of the shelters on the main platform adds to the woes of the passengers during rainy days. Hence he urged the Southern Railway authorities to hold discussions with the local body authorities to find a permanent solution to the mosquito menace. He urged the railways to repair and upgrade the shelters at the station as Kumbakonam was a major pilgrimage centre in the region attracting a large number of tourists throughout the year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.