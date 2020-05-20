IIM-Tiruchi switches to online mode

TIRUCHI

20 May 2020 20:42 IST

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-Tiruchi) will be switching over to online mode for conducting its Executive MBA and regular MBA programmes in the upcoming semester, in view of the lockdown restrictions.

Plans have been devised for conduct of online examination for students under remote proctoring and for preparing e-books. The e-learning centres of the institute will be fully functional in the next two weeks tentatively to start the executive programme (PGPBM). ‘The institute is preparing to take up online classes if required for regular PGPM and PGPM-HR incoming batches. The PGPM-HR programme will be launched by the Institute for the first time this academic year,’ Upam Pushpak Makhecha, Chairperson, Media Relations, said in a press release.

Roping in industry experts IIM Trichy Alumni Chapter has initiated knowledge sharing sessions through webinars for the current students. The first knowledge sharing session on ‘Product benchmarking’ was held on May 9 by Mark Limage, MD, Munro Associates (UK) Ltd. The next webinar on ‘The Growth Story of Amrutanjan’ by Sambhu Sivalenka, Chairman and MD, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. will take place on May 23.

As a part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan activities, IIM Trichy recently organised a camp to create awareness of the COVID-19 virus in Suriyur, the adopted village, through demonstrations on social distancing, wearing masks and proper disposal, correct method of washing with soap and effective use of sanitiser. Masks were distributed to villagers and sanitisers were handed over to the panchayat cleaning staff for their safety and well-being. Shanmugasundaram, president of Suriyur panchayat, presided.

Elixir, the Social Responsibility Club of IIM Trichy, distributed funds to Renaissance Malarchi Special School, Tiruchi and Karunai Kangal, Old Age Home, Tiruchi. The club has tied up with Donatekart, WWF India, India Co-win Action Network, and CSR clubs of other IIMs, collectively known as Robin Hood Army for volunteering and relief related activities.