IIM-Tiruchi inaugurates 10th batch of PGPBM

12 September 2021 20:03 IST

Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi (IIM-T) inaugurated the 10th batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM) for working executives on Saturday.

Encouraging students to pursue technological innovation and create global benchmarks instead of limiting themselves to local equivalents, Vinod Kumar Singh, Director (Personnel) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., the chief guest for the inaugural programme, emphasised on the importance of faster decision making, taking on board all stakeholders so as to limit conflict. Flatter hierarchies, he explained, can lead to promptness in decision-making.

Power Grid’s innovative technological pursuits saw through its transformation from being a small entity in 1989 to a ‘maharatna company’. A can-do culture spurred the company's growth through the decades, across operations and construction domains. Though manpower was limited, the employees were up-skilled.

To drive home the importance of adaptability, Mr. Vinod Kumar Singh highlighted how jobs go obsolete over time, challenging companies to find new ways to align their organisations.

Director of IIM Tiruchi, Pawan Kumar Singh urged students to absorb knowledge using all the five senses and adopt four different perspectives to view the world to emerge as a leader.

Sundarakamatchi Somasundaram, Director Concentrix, an alumnus, interacted with the students to guide them on balancing their personal and professional commitments alongside the programme.

Based out of the Chennai campus, the two-year programme, designed to bridge the learning-doing gap and address the changing dynamics of business, provides a unique opportunity to both upskill and reskill, which is essential in a technologically evolving world, Deepak Srivastava, Professor and Dean- Academics, said.

Karthik Dhandapani, Chairperson PGPBM, said the 55 students constituted the largest batch size inducted into the programme. The batch encompassing students of engineering and non-engineering backgrounds belonged to both private and public sectors with an average experience of 12.4 years.

The merit-list awardees the PGPBM 2019-21 and 2020-22 batches were honoured on the occasion.