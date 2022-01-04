IIM-Tiruchi completes a decade

Sadish Babu, Executive Director - Human Resources, NLC India, plants a sapling during the 11th Foundation Day celebration of Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi on Tuesday.

TIRUCHI

04 January 2022 20:57 IST

Having completed a decade of eventful existence, Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi celebrated its Eleventh Foundation Day on Tuesday reflecting on the milestones achieved so far.

A video presentation highlighted the journey of the institution and its achievements since its inception in 2011. A memoir titled ‘A Decade of IIM Trichy’ was released on the occasion. While students, faculty, and staff took part in the celebrations in person, the event was witnessed virtually by the institute's Board of Governors and alumni.

The chief guest, Sadish Babu, Executive Director - Human Resources, NLC India, dwelt at length on attributes of effective leaders. While managers generally rely on data for decision-making, along with their intuitions and common sense, an effective leader is one who promotes a work culture filled with integrity, ethics, hard work, and empathy. A leader must also provide an umbrella of safety for their employees to develop trust and good relations, Mr. Sadish Babu said.

Elucidating further on how an organisation's success or failure is based on leadership excellence, he advocated three ways: expecting more from oneself every passing day; never letting success feed ego or let failures cause disheartenment; and doing something meaningful and impactful to create a legacy.

Later, Mr. Sadish Babu planted saplings on the campus in the presence of Institute Director Pawan Kumar Singh, faculty, staff and students.

In his address, Jalaj Dani, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-Tiruchi, expressed his gratitude to the parents and corporates for supporting the students during the pandemic, and called upon the alumni to give back to the institute.

The Best ‘Make A Difference’ (MAD) Project was awarded to the PGPM 2020-2022 batch students Divyansh Gupta, N. Karthik, P. Rishikesh Menon, U. Praveen, P. Ann Mary Michael, and Shashwat Jain. The project was titled ‘Artisans, industry, and livelihood: livelihoods affected by COVID and its mitigation’ and was carried out under the faculty in charge, V. Gopal.