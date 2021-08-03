IEI to hold online classes

TIRUCHI

03 August 2021 23:24 IST

The Institution of Engineers (India), Tiruchi Local Centre, will conduct online coaching classes for Section A examination of the Institution of Engineers.

The classes will be conducted on week days and those interested are required to register their names at the following link: https://forms.gle/yUs9HWC1HXPRG5RBA

The classes will be held on fundamentals of design and manufacturing; materials science and engineering; computing and informatics; and society and environment.

Participants have to pay a fee of ₹1,000 per subject. The classes will start from August 8, A. Anand, honorary secretary, IEI, Tiruchi Centre, said in a press release.