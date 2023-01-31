Ibrahim Park in Tiruchi has fallen into disrepair

January 31, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

Once buzzing with activity, the Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard road in Tiruchi is now crumbling under due to lack of proper maintenance and upkeep of the facilities.

The dilapidated condition of the amusement equipment and overgrown plants reflect the poor maintenance of the park, which is one of the oldest in the city.

“Ibrahim Park was the main recreational spot for residents and college students, as the greenery and well-manicured lawns of the park attract hordes of visitors. Since it is not being maintained properly, the footfall has declined,” said N. Jamaludeen, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Sprawling over 10,000 sq ft, Ibrahim Park was opened during the British colonial era and is one of the popular parks in the city. Though located in close-packed commercial neighbourhoods, it lacks reasonable patronage due to poor maintenance.

While a portion of the park is dedicated to children, another portion is landscaped with plants, and fountains. The overgrown plants and grass shows the poor maintenance of the park, and the amusement equipment remains damaged.

Fountains in the park have no water, suggesting that they have been lying unused for a long and garbage is strewn all over the park. Most of the solar-powered lights have become dysfunctional, and some of the toilets have been closed for several months due to a lack of proper maintenance.

Taking advantage of poor upkeep, people also use the park for indulging in anti-social activities, they said.

“It is disheartening to see such a famous park in shambles and being underutilised. The authorities should appoint gardeners to carry out periodic maintenance. Moreover, a security system must be installed to prevent visitors from misusing the park,” said S. Thangadurai of Woraiyur, a regular visitor.

According to a senior official, a section of residents has also urged the Corporation to establish a swimming pool in the public park.

“We will take necessary measures to upkeep the park. We have also sought financial support from the residents, as constructing a swimming pool or facilitating new recreational amenities would be expensive,” he said.