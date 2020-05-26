Hundreds of bullock carts line up at Cauvery after sand quarry opens

Bullock carts carrying sand from the Cauvery in Tiruchi district.

26 May 2020 23:27 IST

Online registration introduced for operators last year

The Public Works Department on Tuesday reopened an exclusive sand quarry for bullock cart operators on the Cauvery at Keezha Mullaikudi village on the outskirts of the city.

The sand quarry, which was opened last year, was closed after enforcement of the lockdown norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the reopening of the quarry came as a huge relief for hundreds of bullock cart operators deprived of their livelihood, they, however, feared that their happiness could be shortlived unless such quarries were opened on the Kollidam as Mettur Dam is set to be opened on June 12. Once the water reached the Cauvery here, the Keezha Mullaikudi quarry would have to be closed again.

“The quarry was closed in March after the lockdown was announced, rendering over 5,000 bullock cart operators and labourers jobless. All these workers have been eking a living out of lifting sand on bullock carts from the Cauvery and the Kollidam for several years,” said G.K. Ramar, president, Tiruchi District Sand Bullock Cart Labourers Association, affiliated to CITU.

Mr. Ramar said that many of the bullock cart operators were not even able to buy cattle feed during the lockdown. They did not get any other government support and were in penury.

“We made a representation to the Collector regarding their plight and sought the reopening of the quarry and we are happy that our request has been conceded,” Mr.Ramar said.

However, the workers could be rendered jobless again soon once the Mettur water reached here. So, the district authorities and the Public Works Department should take steps to open exclusive quarries for bullock cart operators on the Kollidam at Madhawaperumal Kovil, Koogur and Thalakudi, as already agreed upon during peace talks held earlier, he added.

Sand bullock cart operators largely hail from Manchanallur, Lalgudi, Tiruverumbur and Srirangam taluks in the district. However, stiff competition and high demand for sand led to a clash at Keezha Mullaikudi last year.

Following the incident, the district administration introduced online system under which operators had to register themselves.

Under the system, the operators would be intimated of the time allotted to them for loading sand at the quarry through SMS sent to their registered mobile numbers. Only those who received the SMS would be allowed to load sand at the quarry.

According to sand cart operators, there would be only about 800-900 permanent operators doing the job down the years. But the high demand for sand over the past few years had resulted in all and sundry, from politicians to retired officials, operating bullock carts to get a share in the pie, they alleged.

A bullock cart operator got to lift only one load a week on paying ₹105 to the government and would manage to sell it, depending on the distance of the delivery point, at a maximum of ₹3,000, the operators added.