Honesty shop in Papanasam cynosure of all eyes

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 02, 2022 20:14 IST

A ‘honesty shop’ operated on Sunday on the premises of the bus shelter at Papanasam, in commemoration of Gandhi Jayanthi, was, for the public, an experimentation with the ideal Mahatma Gandhi stood for. This has been an annual exercise for the organisers for over two decades.

The shop showcased household items, stationery, snacks and more, each with a price tag. All that the buyers had to do was select whatever they wanted and pay the amount in a drop box.

P. Purani, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Papanasam, opened the shop in the presence of the president of Rotary Club of Papanasam, K.S Arivazhagan, office-bearers of the club, and other officials.

“This is the 23rd year we are opening the honesty shop in order to create awareness among the public and to inculcate the value of honesty and truth, for which Mahatma Gandhi stood,” said Mr. Arivazhagan.

Items worth around ₹5,000 are displayed at the shop and the amount collected would be used for the welfare activities, he added.

