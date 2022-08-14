Heritage park showcasing Tiruchi’s history and culture likely to open next month

Construction is under way at the Heritage Park in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

After a delay of over a year, work on establishment of a Heritage Park on Butterworth Road near Rockfort to celebrate the culture and history of Tiruchi is expected to be completed within a month.

The construction of the park began in December 2019. However, the activity had to be stopped in March 2020 following the COVID-19 lockdown. “We were expected to finish the park and open it on the 75th Independence Day, but the project got slowed down due to delays in procuring statues from Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation [Poompuhar],” Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu.

The park is being built on 1.27 acres of land that was once used as a horse stable. The archway of the stable remains intact and is used as the main entrance to the park. The park, which will feature a walk through the history of the city, is being set up under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimated ₹4 crore.

A view of the up coming structures at the Heritage Park in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

It will display mural paintings, statues and plaques tracing the vibrant history of the city through the ages. It will feature statues of former kings who ruled the land including Rani Mangammal, Karikala Cholan and Raja Raja Cholan. Detailed descriptions of bygone eras and important landmarks will be highlighted.

“The concrete structures are all complete and, as of now, we have received the statue of Raja Raja Chola; the other statues are expected soon. Once the Poompuhar readies the statues and murals, the work will be completed,” said Mr. Vaithinathan.

A view of the Heritage Park in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

The stone-carved arch entrance, a children's play area, a large herbal garden featuring varieties of medicinal plants and roses, landscaping and water fountains, pedestrian walkways, and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held constitute highlights of the Heritage Park.

A section of the Heritage Park in Tiruchi will feature murals. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

In addition to the unique features, the park will have restrooms, drinking water facilities and a parking area to accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Nearly 90% of the work has been completed, and the civic body hopes to open up the park for public within a month.