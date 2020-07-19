Helper injured by elephant at rehabilitation centre

19 July 2020 19:38 IST

A helper at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near here sustained injuries after a captive elephant suddenly swiped at him with its trunk while being given a bath on Friday.

The 13-year-old elephant ‘Deivanai’, which was translocated to the centre from Sri Subramania Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram in Madurai district after it had trampled its mahout to death, became normal thereafter. “It was an unexpected incident” said District Forest Officer, Tiruchi, D. Sujatha.

The 22-year-old helper, Saran, who was admitted to the Government Hospital with pain in shoulder and legs was recovering, official sources said.

Forest Department authorities said the elephant was being given a bath in the morning by its mahout Kumar when the elephant swiped at the helper standing nearby. The mahout immediately rescued the helper.

Deivanai is the seventh captive elephant to be accommodated at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.