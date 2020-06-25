HC directs sub-judge to monitor kudimaramath work

Madurai

25 June 2020 18:12 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Sub-Judge, Aranthangi, to monitor the kudimaramath work at Edaiyathimangalam tank in Pudukottai district through a para-legal volunteer.

A Division Bench of Justices P. N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi directed that it must be ensured that the work was properly executed. The inspection reports shall be submitted to the Sub-Judge and if any irregularity was found in the execution, then the matter shall be brought to the notice of the District Collector immediately for appropriate action, the court said.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petition filed pertaining to the execution of the kudimaramath work in the tank. The court vacated the stay granted earlier in the case and dismissed the petitions.

