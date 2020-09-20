Grasping the key essentials from an alumna

Tiruchi

20 September 2020 18:37 IST

The ninth batch of PGPBM (Post Graduate Programme in Business Management) 2020-22, IIM-Trichy, had the opportunity to grasp the key essentials for leveraging the programme successfully from none other than an alumna of 2014-17 batch, on Saturday.

Addressing the students on virtual platform, Lakshmi Priya, Manager, Rane Madras Ltd. emphasized on open-mindedness, sincerity and dedication, trust-worthiness with employer and family members, and ideal work-study-life balance, while citing her learnings at the workplace. The pedagogy, rigour and dedication of faculty will stand the students in good stead, Ms. Lakshmi Priya said.

Chief guest Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, specified the need for students to create inflection points in their career. The MBA programme gives a wider view of the business and economic environment. Students learn not just what is to be done, but also the path to be avoided. Reflecting on his experience in the automotive industry, Mr. Ganesh Mani urged the participants to transform into growth drivers, and take the Indian economy to the next level.

Director of IIM-Trichy Bhimaraya Metri observed that the batch of 50 students with average work experience of 8.5 years, was comparable to other international executive program batches.

Deepak Srivastava, Dean (Academics) and Karthik Dhandapani, Chairperson of PGPBM, joined the dignitaries in honouring recipients of Term Wise Merit Awards for best academic performance, Director’s Merit Awards, and Best Industry Project awards.