Govt. urged to set up traditional seed bank

TIRUVARUR

23 June 2021 17:06 IST

The Aadhirengam Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Protection Centre has called upon the State government to set up a traditional paddy seed bank in order to enhance availability for cultivation.

At present, the centre is engaged in generation of traditional paddy seeds with the help of like-minded farmers and has succeeded in its endeavour to keep the varieties alive. However, involvement of the government will help improve their availability on a large-scale if it comes forward to set up a seed bank, said centre coordinator, Rajesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Of late, most of the younger generation farmers have opted for cultivation of traditional paddy varieties under the organic farming method, he added.