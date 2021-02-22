Govt. school students stage protest opposing transfer of teacher

Tiruchi

22 February 2021 20:25 IST

Opposing the transfer of their Mathematics teacher by the School Education Department to another school in the district, a group of students of Perumalpalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Thuraiyur block staged a protest by blocking passage of a Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation for a while on Monday.

The transfer order was issued by the District Educational Officer of Lalgudi following an inquiry after a reported fallout between the PG teacher and the school head backed by some teachers due to disagreement over certain administrative aspects of the school.

The teacher was believed to have questioned the practice of the school to levy annual fee of ₹ 1,500 from each student, on the ground that the entire education ought to be imparted free of cost.

Also, the physically challenged teacher belonging to an oppressed community was said to have acted tough against a section of students wearing caste bands, earning the displeasure of some of his colleagues. Earlier, during the academic year, the teacher was subjected to an inquiry over alleged misbehaviour with a girl student.

Chief Educational Officer R. Arivazhagan said that necessary action had to be taken to prevent a flare-up of groupism amongst the teachers.

While the Mathematics teacher was transferred to the Government Higher Secondary School in Thuvarankurichi, two other teachers were sent on deputation to other schools, the CEO said.