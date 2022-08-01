Gold jewellery stolen from retired engineer’s house

August 01, 2022 17:41 IST

Gold jewellery weighing about 20 sovereigns were reportedly stolen by unidentified persons from the house of a retired assistant executive engineer at Thuraiyur in the district when he was away with his wife.

The theft came to light on Sunday evening after the engineer, P. Anbazhagan, residing at the new housing unit, returned home.

Police sources said Anbazhagan locked the house and left with his wife to meet his son in Tiruchi on July 27. Unidentified persons gained entry into his house after breaking open the front door and stole gold jewels weighing a little over 20 sovereigns kept inside locked almirahs. Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene and a detective dog was also deployed. Thuraiyur Police registered a case on a complaint from Anbazhagan.