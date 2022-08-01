Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery stolen from retired engineer’s house

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 01, 2022 17:41 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:41 IST

Gold jewellery weighing about 20 sovereigns were reportedly stolen by unidentified persons from the house of a retired assistant executive engineer at Thuraiyur in the district when he was away with his wife. 

The theft came to light on Sunday evening after the engineer, P. Anbazhagan, residing at the new housing unit, returned home. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Police sources said Anbazhagan locked the house and left with his wife to meet his son in Tiruchi on July 27. Unidentified persons gained entry into his house after breaking open the front door and stole gold jewels weighing a little over 20 sovereigns kept inside locked almirahs. Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene and a detective dog was also deployed. Thuraiyur Police registered a case on a complaint from Anbazhagan. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...