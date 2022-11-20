Gold chain stolen from police constable in govt. bus

November 20, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

A gold chain weighing five sovereigns was reportedly stolen from a police constable when he was travelling in a State Transport Corporation bus a few days ago.  The incident is said to have taken place when the constable M. Ranjithkumar, 30, serving at Armed Reserve in Tiruchi, was travelling in the bus after meeting his parents at Thozhurpatti in Thottiyam taluk. He found his gold chain stolen on reaching the Musiri Kaikatti bus stop. Acting on a complaint lodged by the constable, Musiri police have registered a case under IPC section 379 (theft). 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US