Gold chain stolen from police constable in govt. bus

:
Trending
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
- India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
- PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
- Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
A gold chain weighing five sovereigns was reportedly stolen from a police constable when he was travelling in a State Transport Corporation bus a few days ago. The incident is said to have taken place when the constable M. Ranjithkumar, 30, serving at Armed Reserve in Tiruchi, was travelling in the bus after meeting his parents at Thozhurpatti in Thottiyam taluk. He found his gold chain stolen on reaching the Musiri Kaikatti bus stop. Acting on a complaint lodged by the constable, Musiri police have registered a case under IPC section 379 (theft).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT