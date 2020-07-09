Tiruchi

09 July 2020 22:14 IST

In a first case of seizure of smuggled gold during lockdown period at the international airport here, officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit confiscated eight gold biscuits from two passengers who had arrived from Sharjah by an evacuation flight operated by the Air India Express on Wednesday evening.

The gold biscuits seized from Thiagarajan and Venkatesh, both hailing from Tiruvarur district, weighed about 920 grams and was valued at ₹45 lakh. The biscuits were found concealed in punching machines.

