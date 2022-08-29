Going green with eco-friendly Ganesh idols in Tiruchi

Children making eco friendly Ganesh idols in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi city is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly Ganesh idols, as the devotees of Lord Ganesh have an option that isn’t just environment friendly but also designed to bring more greenery to life.

In collaboration with a Coimbatore-based NGO, Ecotopia, a retailer of sustainable products, introduces the eco-friendly seed Ganesh, which, when watered, sprouts into greens or vegetables that can be harvested within a month or so.

The seed Ganesh comes in two varieties: one with grains like wheat and aval that, when immersed, provide food for fish and birds, and the other with vegetable seeds like tomato, brinjal, and greens that can be grown into plants.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bharathi Bavaharan, founder of Ecotopia, the clay is mixed with organic fertilizers and seeds and then shaped into Ganesh idols. After the festivities, the idols can be placed inside a pot and watered. Within a few days, the seeds germinate, develop into saplings, and finally, become plants.

“In the past, everyone used to create their own clay idols. But as a matter of convenience, Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols came into the picture, and they have affected the environment adversely. People want to go back to their roots as they have grown to be more environmentally friendly in recent times,” said Dr. Bavaharan.

The trend is picking up, with several people across the city making seed Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Abhyasam, a city-based heritage enthusiasts group, organised a mud art workshop and around 120 people participated.

According to an enthusiast J. Prassanth, eco-friendly idols are beneficial in many ways. “One, it prevents the pollution that colourful PoP idols cause to our waterbodies. Two, it encourages individuals to cultivate their own food,” said Mr. Prassanth.

The significance of the immersion of Ganesh idols was explained to the attendees. They were informed of the advantages of working with clay, including how it fosters creativity, improves fine motor skills, and enables efficient resource management, he added.