Foundation laid for new water scheme

November 30, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new combined drinking water supply scheme to benefit 109 habitations in Lalgudi and Pullampadi panchayat unions in Tiruchi district would be executed soon.

The foundation stone for the scheme, to be executed at an estimated cost of ₹ 248.59 crore, was laid by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme would provide water supply to 59 habitations in Lalgudi union and 50 habitations in Pullampadi union. The scheme would benefit a population of 1,44,169 in the immediate stage, 1,70,125 in the intermediate stage in 2032 and 1,90,301 in the ultimate stage in 2057. It would provide a per capita water supply of 55 litres a day.

The scheme would have its source in the Kollidam river near Sevanthinathapuram in Idayattrumangalam village panchayat limits. About 11.26 million litres of water a day would be tapped in the ultimate stage of the scheme. A ground level sump with a capacity of 5.25 lakh litres would be built at Nagar village from where water would be pumped for a distance of about 203.40 km to feed 261 existing overhead water tanks and 15 new overhead tanks to be built under the scheme. New distribution lines would also be laid under the scheme, Mr.Nehru said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr.Nehru inaugurated a greening drive under the Miyawaki method at Reddimangudi and felicitated L&T Ltd., for contributing one lakh saplings for the initiative. He also laid the foundation stone for the new building of the milk producers cooperative society in Reddimangudi.

A.Soundarapandian and C.Kathiravan, MLAs, M.Pradeep Kumar, Collector, Murali, Chief Engineer, TWAD Board, and other officials participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US