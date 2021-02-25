Foundation laid for govt. dental college in Pudukottai

Pudukottai

25 February 2021 19:54 IST

The foundation stone for a new government dental college and hospital, to be established at Pudukottai Government Medical College campus, was laid on Thursday.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who laid the foundation stone, said the institution would come up in an area of 10.14 acres and the college and hospital buildings would be built at a cost of ₹63.41 crore. The ground plus first floor buildings would have modern amenities. The college would also have separate hostels for men and women students.

Mr. Vijayabaskar also disclosed that a training centre for government doctors and nurses would be established at the medical college campus soon. The facility would be established at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore, he said.

TAMPCOL unit

A manufacturing unit of the Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL), which manufactures and supplies Siddha, Ayurveda and Unani medicines, opened it second manufacturing unit at Pudukottai on Thursday. This is the second manufacturing unit of TAMPCOL after the one at Alathur near Chennai.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who inaugurated the unit located at the Pudukottai Government Headquarters Hospital campus, said that the unit would produce various medicinal products including nilavembu kudineer, kabasura kudineer and choornams, lekiyams and thailams used in Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda and naturopathy clinics/units in government hospitals.

The opening of the unit would enable quicker transport of the medicinal products to hospitals/clinics in the southern districts. It would also help generate employment locally, he added.

S. Ganesh, Director, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, and others were present.