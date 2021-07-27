Fort police station to shift to new building within a year

TIRUCHI

27 July 2021 19:04 IST

The Fort police station functioning from an old building in Town Hall here will be shifted to a multi-storeyed structure constructed by Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.

The new building will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.05 crore on a portion of land at Chinthamani police quarters situated on SRC Road. It will have a stilt floor at the basement with four floors above it. Tenders have been invited for the project, an official of the housing corporation said.

In addition to Fort police station, the new building will house the Fort Traffic Unit, Fort (Crime) police station and Fort All Women Police Station. The basement will used to park vehicles.

The first floor will have the law and order wing and the second floor crime. The AWPS and traffic unit will be housed in the third and fourth floors respectively, the official said.

Being a multi-storeyed structure, there is provision for lift and ramp facility for persons with disabilities. Also, there is rainwater harvesting structure and a portico. Each floor has an area of 2,800 sq ft with separate rooms for station house officer, lock-up and depositing arms.

The new building will have a compound wall so that there is no disturbance to the police quarters nearby, said the official, adding that there are 115 quarters for police personnel at Chinthamani situated near Chathram bus stand.

The plan is to start work in September/October and complete the entire project within a year, the official further said.

At present, the Fort police station functions from an old building close to the historic and centuries-old Rani Mangammal Hall that houses the Government Museum in Town Hall.

Another project

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation will construct a new building to house the Sessions Court police station and Cantonment Traffic Unit, which also falls under the jurisdiction of Tiruchi city police.

The new building with a stilt floor and three floors above it will come up at police quarters near Bheema Nagar. The first floor will house the Sessions Court and the second floor the Cantonment Traffic Unit. The third floor will have a meeting hall and rest room.