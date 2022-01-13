TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 13 January 2022 11:40 IST
Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji released from prison
13 January 2022
Mr. Bhalaji received a bail order from the Supreme Court on Wednesday
Former AIADMK Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, was released from the Central Prison in Tiruchi on Thursday morning on bail.
Acting on a bail order granted by the Supreme Court, the prison authorities released him from judicial custody. A handful of AIADMK cadres were present when he walked out of the prison.
Sources said that the former Minister later proceeded to Virudhunagar.
Mr. Bhalaji was arrested in Karnataka over a job scam case, and produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Virudhunagar on Thursday last. After a few hours of detention in a Madurai prison, he was transferred to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.
