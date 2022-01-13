Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji released from prison

TIRUCHI

13 January 2022 11:40 IST

Mr. Bhalaji received a bail order from the Supreme Court on Wednesday

Former AIADMK Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, was released from the Central Prison in Tiruchi on Thursday morning on bail.

Acting on a bail order granted by the Supreme Court, the prison authorities released him from judicial custody. A handful of AIADMK cadres were present when he walked out of the prison.

Sources said that the former Minister later proceeded to Virudhunagar.

Mr. Bhalaji was arrested in Karnataka over a job scam case, and produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Virudhunagar on Thursday last. After a few hours of detention in a Madurai prison, he was transferred to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.