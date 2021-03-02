Flag marches taken out in three central districts

TIRUCHI

02 March 2021 21:22 IST

Police and para-military personnel on Tuesday took out flag marches in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts to instil confidence among voters ahead of the Assembly election.

The flag march in Tiruchi city was taken out from Head Post Office to Puthur Mandhai.

In Tiruchi Rural limits, the flag march was taken out from Amman Nagar to Tiruverumbur, which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Rajan.

In Pudukottai Town, the flag march was flagged off by Collector P. Uma Maheswari and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

In Ariyalur Town, the flag march was led by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.