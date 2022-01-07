Fishermen along Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai shoreline ready for deep sea fishing

NAGAPATTINAM

07 January 2022 18:26 IST

Many prefer to avoid mid-sea conflicts with Sri Lankan Navy

Against the backdrop of mid-sea attack by Sri Lankan Navy at Palk Bay at periodic intervals, fishermen along Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai coastline seem to be inclined to avail the utility of the government scheme for deep sea fishing.

The Fisheries Department has sought to reach out to potential beneficiaries in the two districts with its 50 percent subsidy scheme for purchase of tuna liner-cum- gill netter fishing vessel.

The scheme for purchase of a such a boat that entails 50 percent subsidy to a maximum of ₹30 lakh requires the beneficiaries to contribute the remaining 50 percent of the cost.

Fishermen could apply for the scheme in a group of six, or as cooperatives or as individuals.

Factoring in readiness of fishermen in the districts to switch over to deep sea fishing to avoid mid-sea conflicts with Sri Lankan Navy, the Government must broaden the ambit of the 50 percent subsidy scheme to enlist fishermen in large numbers, Mohandas, a fisher representative of Akkaraipettai emphasised.

Only through scaling up the number of beneficiaries can the positive impact of deep sea fishing that would, in the long run, reflect in recouping of fisheries resources in Palk Bay, be determined, said Mahendran, a representative of Kilinjalmedu hamlet in Karaikal district, said.

According to a senior official of the Fisheries Department in Nagapattinam district, the scheme has been implemented for beneficiaries at the State-level on seniority basis, and, as such, there was no specific allotment per district.

So far, over the last few years 13 boats have been sanctioned in Nagapattinam district under the scheme, he said.

While they were game for deep sea fishing, the prospective beneficiaries have desired that their views must also be considered in right earnest by the government before finalising the design of the boat, as per the specifications of Naval architect that is a mandatory requirement.

The fishermen in Nagapattinam-Mayiladuthurai belt also emphasised that the same scheme under Central funding has not been impressive at the implementation level.

Funding under the Central scheme for construction of large deep sea tuna long liners covers a project cost of ₹.80 lakh per vessel with 50% Central subsidy assistance. But, availing the utility of the scheme has become a tough proposition due to the stringent norms in identifying the potential beneficiaries, Mr. Mohandas said.