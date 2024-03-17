Fire at SBI branch in Thuvakudi

March 17, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fire broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on the premises of the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), Thuvakudi, on Sunday. The SBI branch is located on the first floor of the complex and all the properties, including computers and documents were damaged in the fire.

N. Udhaya Kumar, Fire Station Officer, Thiruverumbur, said: “We received a call early on Sunday from a citizen who witnessed smoke from the building. Initially, we moved with our team. As the smoke was severe, we called Navalpattu Anna Nagar fire station and BHEL Fire Station teams. Twenty-five firefighters in three fire engines took hours to douse the fire.”

“We are still inquiring the reasons for the fire. It appears that the air-conditioner was turned off in remote but the main switch was on. However, we are not sure what caused the fire,” he said. Thuvakudi police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT