Fiat to pensioners

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR
September 19, 2022 17:50 IST

The District Administration has called upon the pensioners in Tiruvarur district to complete the mustering process on or before September 30 in order to receive their pension amount from October 2022.

In a press release, it was stated that around 84 per cent of the total 12,902 pensioners in the district have completed the mustering process through various modes available to them. Urging the remaining 2,025 pensioners to complete the process before the last date, the press release added that they could not be able to receive their pension from October 2022 if they fail to comply with the mustering process.

