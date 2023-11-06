ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ association urges government to implement crop insurance scheme

November 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangha has urged the State government to revise the kuruvai crop loss compensation announced recently; it wants ₹35,000 per acre as compensation

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has urged the government to implement the crop insurance scheme.

Slogans in support of this demand were raised on the District Collectorate premises on Monday by a group of farmers, led by the CPI Thanjavur South district secretary Muthu Uthirapathi and sangam Thanjavur district secretary R. Ramachandran.

The farmers urged the State government to revise the kuruvai crop loss compensation announced recently. Pointing out that ₹12,500 per hectare was inadequate, they demanded ₹35,000 per acre as compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhorting the State government to get the Cauvery water from Karnataka on time and distribute the same for samba cultivation, they wanted the re-assessment of the crop loss suffered during the 2022-23 season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US