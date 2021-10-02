Farmers ‘submit’ petition to Mahatma

02 October 2021 19:33 IST

THANJAVUR

While the routine events such as the conduct of gram sabhas and garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi statues were organised on Saturday, a group of farmers symbolically submitted a memorandum to the Mahatma seeking the ‘repealing of three Farm Laws’ at Kumbakonam on the Gandhi Jayanthi Day.

In the memorandum, the representatives of the Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association had urged the Union government to repeal the ‘anti-farmer’ laws and also to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Act as the farmers fear that the legislation would bring the free farm power supply in Tamil Nadu to an end.

Advertising

Advertising

While the Thanjavur Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver attended the ‘gram sabha’ meeting held at Vallam Pudur panchayat near Thanjavur along with the Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran, the Tiruvarur Collector Gayathri Krishnan attended the ‘gram sabha’ at Thiruneiper panchayat near Tiruvarur along with the Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivanan on Saturday.